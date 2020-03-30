National Pension Service Lowers Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,036,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341,129 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $32,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 74,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 137,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,227,362. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

