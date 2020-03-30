National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,537 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,369 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Splunk worth $35,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $4,714,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Splunk by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.71. 19,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,550,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $55,698.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

