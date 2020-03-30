National Pension Service Increases Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 809,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $37,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $3,948,310,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,211,000 after buying an additional 244,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122,105 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

