National Pension Service Has $36.73 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $36,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $150.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

