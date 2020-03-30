National Pension Service Has $36.06 Million Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,183 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Iqvia worth $36,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.99. 26,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.78.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

