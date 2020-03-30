National Pension Service Has $32.29 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Carnival were worth $32,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,365,830,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carnival by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,268,000 after acquiring an additional 231,771 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $323,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,807,000 after purchasing an additional 189,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Carnival from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,775,592. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $56.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.55%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

