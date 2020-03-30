National Pension Service Has $31.29 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Palo Alto Networks worth $31,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

PANW traded up $5.50 on Monday, hitting $168.04. 29,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.24. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

