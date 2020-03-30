National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,353 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Kroger worth $33,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 204.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 793,667 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,632,000 after acquiring an additional 326,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.76.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.80. 264,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,069,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $689,740. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

