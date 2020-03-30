National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,156 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $32,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,506,000 after purchasing an additional 134,080 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $22,160,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.98. 225,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,852,450. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

