National Pension Service Decreases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

National Pension Service cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,031 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $36,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total value of $604,957.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,661. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $8.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.73. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $192.43 and a 52 week high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

