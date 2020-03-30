National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $32,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,193,000 after purchasing an additional 227,564 shares in the last quarter.

DLR traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.75. 53,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737,587. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $143.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.98.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,219,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,260.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $4,075,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

