National Pension Service Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Synopsys worth $29,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,354,000 after purchasing an additional 273,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,211,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.32. 20,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,888. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.