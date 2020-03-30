National Pension Service Buys 68,480 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 68,480 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Northern Trust worth $35,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,199. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.