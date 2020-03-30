National Pension Service Buys 27,170 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,170 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Skyworks Solutions worth $33,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

SWKS traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 47,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,651. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

