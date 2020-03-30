National Pension Service Buys 27,169 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Workday worth $37,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,403 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after buying an additional 409,763 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,891,000 after buying an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after buying an additional 256,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,642,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.42. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

