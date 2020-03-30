National Pension Service Buys 21,497 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

National Pension Service raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,572 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,497 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of First Republic Bank worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in First Republic Bank by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $10,569,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,893. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.48. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.