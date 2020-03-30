National Pension Service Buys 2,045 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

National Pension Service grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $29,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.63. 11,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $296.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

