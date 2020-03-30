National Pension Service Buys 15,494 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Best Buy worth $32,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,609. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.62. 79,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.