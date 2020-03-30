National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $36,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,022,259,000 after acquiring an additional 85,771 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 69,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,834. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

