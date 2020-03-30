National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Fortive worth $34,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 42,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,604. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.17. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

