National Pension Service Boosts Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $34,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,584 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 252,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,704. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

