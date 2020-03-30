National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $28,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,655,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 42,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTD traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $663.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,398. The business has a 50 day moving average of $714.91 and a 200-day moving average of $734.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $765.86.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

