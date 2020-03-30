National Pension Service Acquires New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 412,606 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,610. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

