National Pension Service Acquires 8,128 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in ResMed were worth $31,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in ResMed by 2,783.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total value of $200,255.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,686.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $396,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,213.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $4,383,945. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $9.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.81. 21,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,884. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average of $149.95. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.81 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

