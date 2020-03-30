National Pension Service Acquires 3,317 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of ANSYS worth $31,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,694,000 after buying an additional 70,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,739,000 after acquiring an additional 87,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,050,000 after acquiring an additional 51,091 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.11.

ANSS stock traded up $5.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.76. 14,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,264. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.87 and its 200 day moving average is $244.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

