National Pension Service Acquires 16,033 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Verisign worth $29,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Verisign by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 14,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

VRSN traded up $7.25 on Monday, hitting $181.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,588. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.