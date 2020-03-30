National Pension Service Acquires 110,354 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,354 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Square worth $30,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,568,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Square by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after buying an additional 571,372 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,377,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 323,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura upgraded Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.72.

Square stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 231,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,157,532. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

