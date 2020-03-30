Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.51). Natera posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.68. 35,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,775. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $33,282.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,413.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 245,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,420 shares of company stock worth $5,867,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Natera by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Natera by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

