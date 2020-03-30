Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Sells 9,106 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.0% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.04. 6,037,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,579,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

