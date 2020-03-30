M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of M&T Bank worth $369,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 95,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.07.

NYSE:MTB traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.45 and its 200-day moving average is $156.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

