Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Position Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Msci worth $33,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,118 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Msci by 34,401.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 130,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Msci by 801.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after buying an additional 647,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Msci by 527.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 129,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after acquiring an additional 108,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Msci by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI traded up $12.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.39. 9,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,197. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.