Morgan Stanley Cuts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $12.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. 50,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,986. Chemours has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Chemours by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,139,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $65,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

