Morgan Stanley Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $81.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.32.

Celanese stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $72.07. 10,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,200. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,399,000 after acquiring an additional 575,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,308,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,772,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

