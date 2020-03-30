Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,619 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,749 ($23.01) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,560 ($20.52) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,582.60 ($20.82).

Shares of LON PRU traded down GBX 35.70 ($0.47) on Monday, hitting GBX 995.80 ($13.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,208.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,358.31. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

