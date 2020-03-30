Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €148.00 Price Target

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €148.00 ($172.09) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €138.19 ($160.68).

Shares of Hannover Re stock traded down €2.10 ($2.44) during trading on Monday, hitting €127.60 ($148.37). 82,606 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €158.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €163.58. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

