Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,889,300 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 27th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Co from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

MC opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.84. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.08%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,913,034.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,011,418.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

