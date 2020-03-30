Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.44 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $820,505.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004946 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, LBank and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.39 or 0.02496368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00192284 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00045664 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, LBank, Binance and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

