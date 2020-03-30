Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 77,274 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

NYSE:HP opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.53. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.