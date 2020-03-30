Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,800 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 69,815 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SANM opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Sanmina Corp has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

