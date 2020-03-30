Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 126,837 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,837 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.83. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

