Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,295 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

