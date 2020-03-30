Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ITT by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ITT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ITT by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 143,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 56,401 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ITT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

ITT opened at $42.87 on Monday. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

