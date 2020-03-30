Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $595,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 36.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $95.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.53. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.86.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

