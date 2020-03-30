Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,606,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 773,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 699,377 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 268,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of WRI opened at $14.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The company had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

