Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $727,000 Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.