Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $710,000 Stock Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 555,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of KAR opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Skuy acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Coleman acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.