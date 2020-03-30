Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 124.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,533 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 89.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,067 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 156.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

