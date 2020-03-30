Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,418 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,784 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

NYSE AR opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Antero Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.