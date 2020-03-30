Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,014,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 304,934 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 280,045 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,912,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,346,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 237,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 229,979 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

