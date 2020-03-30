Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 169.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 391.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

AKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

NYSE:AKS opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $491.21 million, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.93. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.90.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

